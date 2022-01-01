About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Combining Platinum Purple and Space Cheese is bound to conjure up images of drifting through space on a relaxing, hybrid cloud - and once you’re melting away in this happy, relaxing high, you’ll be ready for some sweet dreams, too. And as for the cheesy, fruit flavor? It works better than you’d expect. Begin the countdown and get ready for liftoff.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruit, Cheese
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy
Lineage: Platinum Purple: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush / Space Cheese: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be a cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
