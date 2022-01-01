From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Combining Platinum Purple and Space Cheese is bound to conjure up images of drifting through space on a relaxing, hybrid cloud - and once you’re melting away in this happy, relaxing high, you’ll be ready for some sweet dreams, too. And as for the cheesy, fruit flavor? It works better than you’d expect. Begin the countdown and get ready for liftoff.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruit, Cheese

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: Platinum Purple: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush / Space Cheese: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be a cross between Skunk OG and Galactic Glue