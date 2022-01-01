From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Platinum Purple and Zookies may seem like an unusual combination at first, but when you combine their effects (and their flavors) you’re in for a treat. Platinum Purple provides happy relaxation without locking you in the couch, and Zookies hits you with just enough inspiration to make your daydreams really vibrant. Enjoy this fruity, cookie combo and go to your happy place.



Taste Profile: Grape, Sweet, Cookies

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused

Lineage: Platinum Purple: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush / Zookies: Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue

