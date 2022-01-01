About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Platinum Purple and Zookies may seem like an unusual combination at first, but when you combine their effects (and their flavors) you’re in for a treat. Platinum Purple provides happy relaxation without locking you in the couch, and Zookies hits you with just enough inspiration to make your daydreams really vibrant. Enjoy this fruity, cookie combo and go to your happy place.
Taste Profile: Grape, Sweet, Cookies
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused
Lineage: Platinum Purple: Exact origins unknown, believed to come from Purple Kush / Zookies: Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue
About this brand
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
