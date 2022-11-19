With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Private Reserve packs a VIP experience in a very small amount of smoke. This strain is not for beginners, and those who aren’t expecting her serious potency might find themselves knocked out completely. If you can resist her serious sedation for any measure of time, expect to need some munchies before finally drifting off.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Pine

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy

Lineage: Phenotype of OG Kush



