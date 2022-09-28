Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Private Reserve packs a VIP experience in a very small amount of smoke. This strain is not for beginners, and those who aren’t expecting her serious potency might find themselves knocked out completely. If you can resist her serious sedation for any measure of time, expect to need some munchies before finally drifting off.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Pine

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Sleepy

Lineage: Phenotype of OG Kush