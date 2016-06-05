Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.



Among the most tasty and pure Indicas ever grown, Blueberry Kush is one of the most sought-after kush strains in existence. Savor the piney, earthy, flavor of true OG Kush accompanied by notes of sweet blueberries as the heavy Indica effects wrap around you like a heavy blanket, leaving you happy and intensely relaxed.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Blueberry

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric

Lineage: Cross of Blueberry and OG Kush





