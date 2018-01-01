Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.



Incredibly relaxing and world famous for its powerful effects, Hindu Kush is an indica to remember. Each flower provides an earthy, sweet ticket to a long day spent on the couch, relaxing and enjoying whatever creative thoughts pop into your head.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Woody

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries.



