Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.

Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.

A powerfully relaxing strain with the classic and delicious taste profile of a pristine OG Kush, Legend OG is a true standout among all kush strains with a crisp, piney, and sour flavor that will have you happily sinking into a heavy state of relaxation.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Piney, Sour, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Giggly, Hungry
Lineage: A phenotype of OG Kush

About this strain

Legend OG is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with an unknown strain. This strain produces relaxing effects that elevate the mind while soothing aches and pains throughout the body. Legend OG's sleepy qualities make it an ideal strain to enjoy before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for treating symptoms related to insomnia and stress. Legend OG has a tart, floral aroma and a pungent flavor.

 

Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

