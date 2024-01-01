Purified Live Resin Lemon Brulee 1g (Sativa)

About this product

Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.

Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.

Lemon Brulee is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Lemon Skunk and Sensiburn OG. This strain produces uplifting, cerebral effects that promote relaxation without sedation. Lemon Brulee features sour lemon and grapefruit flavors that shine upon exhale.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Lemon, Grapefruit, Citrus
Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifted, Focused
Lineage: Death Star x Lemon Skunk

About this strain

Lemon Brulee is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Lemon Skunk and Sensiburn OG. This strain produces uplifting, cerebral effects that promote relaxation without sedation. Lemon Brulee features sour lemon and grapefruit flavors that shine upon exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite and reduce stress. According to growers, Lemon Brulee grows in small, light green buds with edges that look fuzzy due to trichome coverage. This strain was originally bred by Covert Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Brulee, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Almora
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

