Almora Purified Live Resin carts come from fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California. Each vape cart is packed with a full spectrum of cannabinoids and purified to increase potency to 80%+ THC with an enjoyable, light, aromatic flavor.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Purified Live Resin only uses cannabis flower that has been flash-frozen at harvest to lock in the fresh terpenes that create our unique flavors.



Super Lemon Haze is a super boost to your day. This sativa is all energy, all the time, so make sure you’re not too tense before taking this one out for a spin. Once you get a taste of this sweet citrus companion, you’ll feeel a rush of creativity and happiness, with some fans even reporting a hint of arousal to spice things up.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Candy

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Aroused

Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze

