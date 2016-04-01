About this product
Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.
If you wanted a tingly couch-lock, you found it. Purple Bubba, also known as Purple Bubba Kush, is all indica - and it shows. Some quality time with this spice-and-grape strain and you’ll be slumped on the sofa with your head in the clouds. Make sure you have some snacks on hand, because Purple Bubba gets hungry.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Grape, Earthy, Spicy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Tingly
Lineage: Cross between Purple Kush and Bubba Kush
About this strain
Purple Bubba, also known as "Purple Bubba Kush," is an indica marijuana strain made by a cross of two well-known indica strains: Bubba Kush and Purple Kush. Given these potent genetics, you can be sure that a few puffs of this smooth and fruity tasting strain will leave you stuck to your chair with an intense body high. According to medical marijuana patients, Purple Bubba can be beneficial for symptoms associated wiith chronic pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia.
Purple Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
46% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
14% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
