Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



If you wanted a tingly couch-lock, you found it. Purple Bubba, also known as Purple Bubba Kush, is all indica - and it shows. Some quality time with this spice-and-grape strain and you’ll be slumped on the sofa with your head in the clouds. Make sure you have some snacks on hand, because Purple Bubba gets hungry.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Grape, Earthy, Spicy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Tingly

Lineage: Cross between Purple Kush and Bubba Kush

