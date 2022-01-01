About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Divebomb into the couch, and stay there as long as you like: Purple Punch Bomb is a sweet and sleepy indica to remember. This is a delicious after-dinner strain that will leave you relaxed, happy, and ready for some quality Zs.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Grape
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Purple Punch and THC Bomb
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
