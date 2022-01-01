Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Divebomb into the couch, and stay there as long as you like: Purple Punch Bomb is a sweet and sleepy indica to remember. This is a delicious after-dinner strain that will leave you relaxed, happy, and ready for some quality Zs.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Berry, Grape

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross between Purple Punch and THC Bomb

