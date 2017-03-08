About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Purple Skunk is an uplifting and happy sativa, smelling pretty much how you’d expect (skunk and berries) and tasting almost like wine and earth. This is a potent strain that gives you a dose of the tingles - and a bit of arousal to sweeten the deal. Purple Skunk’s properties make it a great strain for when you’ve got some alone time with that special someone, so treat yourselves and enjoy.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Earthy, Sour, Grape
Effect Profile: Aroused, Happy, Energetic
Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and an older Purple strain
Purple Skunk is an uplifting, sativa-dominant cross of Skunk #1 and an older purple strain. Its small to medium flowers will mature at 8 to 9 weeks and have a distinctive skunky smell and an earthy, almost wine-like taste. This strain leans heavily toward the active for a euphoric, cheerful buzz. Purple Skunk does have high THC levels, so it can be a bit intense for some patients when it comes to psychoactive effects.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.