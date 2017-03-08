Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Purple Skunk is an uplifting and happy sativa, smelling pretty much how you’d expect (skunk and berries) and tasting almost like wine and earth. This is a potent strain that gives you a dose of the tingles - and a bit of arousal to sweeten the deal. Purple Skunk’s properties make it a great strain for when you’ve got some alone time with that special someone, so treat yourselves and enjoy.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earthy, Sour, Grape

Effect Profile: Aroused, Happy, Energetic

Lineage: Cross between Skunk #1 and an older Purple strain