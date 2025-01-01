About this product
"BLIZZY OPENS WITH A SMOOTH, CLEAR HYBRID LIFT — BRIGHT ENOUGH TO LIGHTEN YOUR MOOD BUT GROUNDED WITH AN EASY BODY CALM. THERE’S A COOL, LIGHTLY SWEET NOTE IN THE BACKGROUND WITH A HINT OF PINE, GIVING THE HIGH A CRISP, REFRESHING FEEL WITHOUT MAKING THE FLAVOR THE FOCUS. IT STAYS STEADY, FUNCTIONAL, AND RELAXED, GREAT FOR ANYTIME UNWINDING WITHOUT GETTING SLUGGISH.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: UNKNOWN
FLAVOR PROFILE: MINTY, PINEY, SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: UPLIFTING, CLEARHEADED, SOOTHING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
"BLIZZY OPENS WITH A SMOOTH, CLEAR HYBRID LIFT — BRIGHT ENOUGH TO LIGHTEN YOUR MOOD BUT GROUNDED WITH AN EASY BODY CALM. THERE'S A COOL, LIGHTLY SWEET NOTE IN THE BACKGROUND WITH A HINT OF PINE, GIVING THE HIGH A CRISP, REFRESHING FEEL WITHOUT MAKING THE FLAVOR THE FOCUS. IT STAYS STEADY, FUNCTIONAL, AND RELAXED, GREAT FOR ANYTIME UNWINDING WITHOUT GETTING SLUGGISH.
PHENOTYPE: HYBRID
LINEAGE: UNKNOWN
FLAVOR PROFILE: MINTY, PINEY, SWEET
EFFECT PROFILE: UPLIFTING, CLEARHEADED, SOOTHING
THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
