A rose by any other name would smell as sweet - and Rose OG by any other name would kick just as hard. Rose OG is an evenly balanced hybrid that packs a potent floral punch. This strain is a do-all companion: Smoke a lot and you’ll feel comfortably sleepy, but smoke a little and you’ll find yourself relaxed and focused. Don’t forget to take some time to stop and smell the Rose OG.



Taste Profile: Rose, Floral, Earthy

Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Descended from OG Kush

