About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
A rose by any other name would smell as sweet - and Rose OG by any other name would kick just as hard. Rose OG is an evenly balanced hybrid that packs a potent floral punch. This strain is a do-all companion: Smoke a lot and you’ll feel comfortably sleepy, but smoke a little and you’ll find yourself relaxed and focused. Don’t forget to take some time to stop and smell the Rose OG.
Taste Profile: Rose, Floral, Earthy
Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Descended from OG Kush
A rose by any other name would smell as sweet - and Rose OG by any other name would kick just as hard. Rose OG is an evenly balanced hybrid that packs a potent floral punch. This strain is a do-all companion: Smoke a lot and you’ll feel comfortably sleepy, but smoke a little and you’ll find yourself relaxed and focused. Don’t forget to take some time to stop and smell the Rose OG.
Taste Profile: Rose, Floral, Earthy
Effect Profile: Focused, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Descended from OG Kush
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.