With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: ` We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Santa Cruz Blue is a sativa-dominant strain known for its invigorating and refreshing effects. A delightful cross of Blue Dream and Santa Cruz Haze, this strain offers a sweet berry and earthy flavor profile with a hint of herbal freshness. The high is uplifting and energizing, making it perfect for daytime activities or creative projects. Santa Cruz Blue will leave you feeling happy, focused, and inspired, ideal for enjoying the beautiful outdoors or tackling your to-do list.
Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Berry, Earthy, Herbal Effect Profile: Uplifting, Focused, Energizing Lineage: Blue Dream and Santa Cruz Haze
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.