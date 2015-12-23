About this product
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," is a hybrid strain that delivers potent relaxation, without getting you stuck on the couch. Delivering an energizing head high that slowly creeps down the body in a relaxing wave. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, SFV OG is a perfect mid-day smoke to uplift the mind and relax the body.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Pepper, Citrus, Pine
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Talkative, Focused
Lineage: A Phenotype of OG Kush
About this strain
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.