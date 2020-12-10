About this product
Pairing exquisite genetics of Do-Si-Dos and Purple punch, this heavy indica offers potent relaxation and euphoria. With a sweet flavor profile reminiscent of grapes and sugary berries, Slurricane is ideal for relaxing after a long day and will likely lock you in your couch
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Do-Si-Dos x Purple Punch
About this strain
Slurricane is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
Slurricane effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.