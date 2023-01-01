Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



Amnesia Haze is a Sativa strain popularized in Amsterdam coffee shops. Descending from South Asian and Jamaican landraces, earthy notes are blended with lemon and lime while an energetic buzz boosts your mind and mood.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Lemon, Earthy, Lime

Effect Profile: Uplifted, Talkative, Energetic

Lineage: Jamaican Sativa X Laotian Sativa X Afghani Hawaiian.





