Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



Chem Scout, bred by IC Collective, is an Indica-dominant strain that took 1st place in the 2014 High Times Cannabis Cup in San Francisco. This cross between Chemdawg 91 and Girl Scout Cookies delivers a blast of cerebral euphoria that tapers into full-body relaxation with time.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Spicy, Herbal, Skunk

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Tingly

Lineage: Chemdawg 91 X Girl Scout Cookies

