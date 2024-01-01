Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



With a mouthwatering earthy, grape, flavor followed by rich berry exhale, Grape Punch hits heavy with pronounced Indica effects. A sense of euphoria will launch the mind into pure happiness while waves of relaxation wash over your body leaving you in the perfect state for a night of tranquility.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Berry, Herbal, Grape

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Giggly, Sociable

Lineage: Grape Slushie X Purple Punch

Show more