Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



Incredibly relaxing and world famous for its powerful effects, Hindu Kush is an indica to remember. Each flower provides an earthy, sweet ticket to a long day spent on the couch, relaxing and enjoying whatever creative thoughts pop into your head.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Woody

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Sleepy, Creative

Lineage: One of the original cannabis strains, Hindu Kush has been cultivated for centuries.





