Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



Peaches and Cream is a classic Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. With a floral and citrus aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet, fruity, taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. A creative and euphoric high makes this strain perfect for sinking into the groove of a task or winding down after work.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Peach, Vanilla, Herbal

Effect Profile: Euphoric, focused, Energetic

Lineage: Blue Cheese X Buddha Haze



