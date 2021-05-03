About this product
About this strain
Peaches and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
74 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
11% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!