Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



Skoranges is a true standout strain, known for a complex flavor equivalent to a fine dining experience. A sweet fermented aroma blossoms into a citrusy flavor-bomb with skunky undertones. This one-of-a kind hybrid provides a clear-headed, yet bubbly and euphoric high.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Sweet, Orange, Skunk

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Energetic, Giggly

Lineage: Unknown Lineage





Show more