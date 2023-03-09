Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



With a heavy, stoney high, Skywalker OG is a powerful Indica-Dominant Hybrid that immediately unlocks a relaxed, euphoric mental state. An aroma of spice, herbs, jet-fuel, and a piney diesel flavor, Skywalker OG is for anyone looking for that relaxed, happy, and stress-free high.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fuel, herbal, pungent

Effect Profile: Happy, sleepy, hungry

Lineage: Skywalker X OG Kush



