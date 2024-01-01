Solventless Live Rosin Zookies 1g (Hybrid)

by Almora
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.

Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.

In the mood for something sweet? Zookies has you covered. Take a bite of this sweet and nutty hybrid and enjoy some relaxation, sedation, and a happy calm that washes over you with plenty of inspiration and daydreaming. Make sure you get nice and comfy, though, because with enough Zookies, those daydreams will eventually turn right into sweet dreams.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calm, Thoughtful
Lineage: Cross between Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue

Zookies is a hyrbid marijuana strain made by crosssing Animals Cookies and Original Glue. The result is a level-headed strain that is as delicious as it is potent. This strain has a unique terpene profile, aroma, and flavor of sweet nutty cookies with a hint of diesel. Zookies is a great choice for someone looking for a strong high without getting stuck in the couch.

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

