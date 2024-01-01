Almora Solventless Live Rosin vape carts harness our most raw, and flavor forward concentrate experience. Made with fresh-frozen flower from our sun-drenched farms in California, our extraction process maintains the full spectrum of the plant's cannabinoids in their most pure form.



Our entire process, from seed to extraction, is dedicated to preserving the cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found naturally within the plant. Almora Solventless Live Rosin is made by running fresh, whole flower through an ice water bath to collect the trichomes heads that are then pressed (using minimal heat) to extract our pure live rosin. The result is the closest thing you can get to smoking flower in a vape.



In the mood for something sweet? Zookies has you covered. Take a bite of this sweet and nutty hybrid and enjoy some relaxation, sedation, and a happy calm that washes over you with plenty of inspiration and daydreaming. Make sure you get nice and comfy, though, because with enough Zookies, those daydreams will eventually turn right into sweet dreams.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, spicy, fruity

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Calm, Thoughtful

Lineage: Cross between Animal Cookies and Gorilla Glue

