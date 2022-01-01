About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Multilayered flavors of juicy berries and tangy notes of Sour Diesel create a tantalizing taste profile reminiscent of your favorite sour candy. Indica-Dominant, Sour Berry is a delicious way to coast through the day in a state of blissful calmness.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Berries, Sour
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly
Lineage: Cross of Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
