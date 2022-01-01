With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Multilayered flavors of juicy berries and tangy notes of Sour Diesel create a tantalizing taste profile reminiscent of your favorite sour candy. Indica-Dominant, Sour Berry is a delicious way to coast through the day in a state of blissful calmness.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berries, Sour

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly

Lineage: Cross of Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel



