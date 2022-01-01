From California's trusted cannabis flower brand comes Sun Live by Almora, a 100% Live Resin 1g cartridge. Always farmed in the sun and with love, Sun Live cannabis plants are flash-frozen at the perfect point of maturity to preserve the entire plant terpenoid, flavonoid and cannabinoid profile. The result is artfully crafted 100% Live Resin extract, never refined, for the best possible vaping experience.



Multilayered flavors of juicy berries and tangy notes of Sour Diesel create a tantalizing taste profile reminiscent of your favorite sour candy. Indica-Dominant, Sour Berry is a delicious way to coast through the day in a state of blissful calmness.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Berries, Sour

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Giggly

Lineage: Cross of Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel