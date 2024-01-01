Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.



Pucker up. Sour Tangie is a citrusy smack with plenty of sativa punch, all wrapped up in a diesel-y package that will leave you wanting more and more. Sour Tangie is a great energizer, with a high that starts in your head and works its way through your body. Most fans of Sour Tangie report a warm body buzz and plenty of focus and motivation to get you through your day.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Sour

Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Energized

Lineage: Cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie

