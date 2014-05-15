Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Pucker up. Sour Tangie is a citrusy smack with plenty of sativa punch, all wrapped up in a diesel-y package that will leave you wanting more and more. Sour Tangie is a great energizer, with a high that starts in your head and works its way through your body. Most fans of Sour Tangie report a warm body buzz and plenty of focus and motivation to get you through your day.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Diesel, Sour

Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Energized

Lineage: Cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie

