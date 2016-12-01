Stardawg Guava Live Resin Badder - 1.2g (Sativa)

by Almora
SativaTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.

Stardawg Guava offers a unique and tropical experience. A potent cross of Stardawg and a Guava Kush, this strain delivers an invigorating and uplifting high, perfect for daytime use. The flavor profile is a delightful blend of sweet guava and earthy pine, with a gassy citrus on the exhale. Whether you need a burst of creativity or a boost in social situations, Stardawg Guava has you covered.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Tropical, Diesel, Pine
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifting
Lineage: Stardawg (Chemdawg 4) x Guava Kush

About this strain

Stardawg Guava won first place for “Best Sativa” at the 2012 Denver Cannabis Cup. This strain hits the consumer square between the eyes with uplifting sativa stimulation and then cascades over the body with a subtle, vibrating warmth. Its aroma is mild but doesn’t lack nuance, expressing notes of pine, cheese, and tartness. A latent chemical flavor rolls off the palate with a clean, earthy finish. Enjoy this strain to relieve stress, mute depression, and curb minor physical aches and pains. 

About this brand

Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.

At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.

