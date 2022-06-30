About this product
Strawberry Cough is a sativa strain with a happy, refreshing, cerebral effect that awakens your creativity. It has a sugary-sweet strawberry taste with earthy undertones, followed by a candied berry flavor that clings to your taste buds.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Sweet Strawberry, Earthy, Candied Berry
Effect Profile: Happy, Creative, Uplifted, Energized
Lineage: Cross between Strawberry Fields and Haze
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
Strawberry Cough effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.