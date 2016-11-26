About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
This prize-winning sativa strain offers an uplifting yet heavy, cerebral high. Strawberry Haze spreads over the body and mind with relaxing sensations, offering a boost in energy and encouraging social behavior. The buds themselves smell of strawberries and classic haze, providing a sweet berry taste on the exhale.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Strawberry, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Energetic, Uplifted, Social
Lineage: Northern Lights #5 x Haze x Kali Mist x Swiss Sativa
About this strain
Strawberry Haze, also known as "Arjan's Strawberry Haze," was created by Arjan and introduced on the market in 2006. In 2005, Strawberry Haze won 1st prize at the Green House Very Important Smokers Panel. The buds of Strawberry Haze smell of strawberries and provide a sweet taste, which is heightened when roots are given free reign in soil. It is characterized as a tall plant with long branches. Strawberry Haze is a simple plant to grow and maintain, as it is known to be adaptable to humidity. Flowering time is approximately 10 weeks with a THC level up to 20% and CBD of 1.2%.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.