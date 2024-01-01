Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Strawberry Poptartz is a hybrid strain offering a fruity and fresh herb aroma, reminiscent of apricot rather than strawberry and a taste that is of sweet and sour red berry, similar to red currant, with a pie crust aftertaste and occasional hints of coffee and diesel. The buzz is potent, akin to a great cut of Sour Diesel, delivering a strong sativa head high that brings on giggles, tons of energy, and munchies, making it suitable for daytime use.
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.