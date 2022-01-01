About this product
Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.
The perfect strain for summertime and all the time, Strawnana (AKA Strawberry Banana) is a bright-and-sunny hybrid that hits hard on the indica side. Just as you’d expect, Strawnana smacks of strawberry and banana - a sweet, fruity treat that’s just right for those afternoons or evenings on the couch or hammock of your choice. Sip some strawnana and get daydreaming.
Strain Type: Hybrid/Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, strawberry, banana
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Thoughtful, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Banana Kush and Strawberry Bubblegum
The perfect strain for summertime and all the time, Strawnana (AKA Strawberry Banana) is a bright-and-sunny hybrid that hits hard on the indica side. Just as you’d expect, Strawnana smacks of strawberry and banana - a sweet, fruity treat that’s just right for those afternoons or evenings on the couch or hammock of your choice. Sip some strawnana and get daydreaming.
Strain Type: Hybrid/Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, strawberry, banana
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Thoughtful, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Banana Kush and Strawberry Bubblegum
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.