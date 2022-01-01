Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



The perfect strain for summertime and all the time, Strawnana (AKA Strawberry Banana) is a bright-and-sunny hybrid that hits hard on the indica side. Just as you’d expect, Strawnana smacks of strawberry and banana - a sweet, fruity treat that’s just right for those afternoons or evenings on the couch or hammock of your choice. Sip some strawnana and get daydreaming.



Strain Type: Hybrid/Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, strawberry, banana

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Thoughtful, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Banana Kush and Strawberry Bubblegum