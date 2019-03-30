Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



Treat yourself to a tasty dessert. Sundae Driver is a fan favorite, and for good reason too. Aside from a creamy, sweet flavor, this hybrid packs plenty of indica to mellow you out, with enough sativa to keep you awake and happy. Sundae Driver is best after dinner: Enough scoops of this stuff and you’ll be on your way to dreamland.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Chocolate

Effect Profile: Balanced, Calm, Happy

Lineage: Cross between FPOG and Grape Pie



