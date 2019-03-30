About this product
With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.
Treat yourself to a tasty dessert. Sundae Driver is a fan favorite, and for good reason too. Aside from a creamy, sweet flavor, this hybrid packs plenty of indica to mellow you out, with enough sativa to keep you awake and happy. Sundae Driver is best after dinner: Enough scoops of this stuff and you’ll be on your way to dreamland.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Chocolate
Effect Profile: Balanced, Calm, Happy
Lineage: Cross between FPOG and Grape Pie
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
333 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
29% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
