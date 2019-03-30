With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Treat yourself to a tasty dessert. Sundae Driver is a fan favorite, and for good reason too. Aside from a creamy, sweet flavor, this hybrid packs plenty of indica to mellow you out, with enough sativa to keep you awake and happy. Sundae Driver is best after dinner: Enough scoops of this stuff and you’ll be on your way to dreamland.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Sweet, Creamy, Chocolate

Effect Profile: Balanced, Calm, Happy

Lineage: Cross between FPOG and Grape Pie

