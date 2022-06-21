About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Lift your spirits and bring a little sunshine to your mornings, noons, and nights. Sunshine OG is a ctirusy sweet sativa, perfect for waking you up and boosting your creativity. This strain packs uplifting effects in a tasty, tropical package - enjoy a slice of Sunshine OG and get your day started.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
