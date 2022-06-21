Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Lift your spirits and bring a little sunshine to your mornings, noons, and nights. Sunshine OG is a ctirusy sweet sativa, perfect for waking you up and boosting your creativity. This strain packs uplifting effects in a tasty, tropical package - enjoy a slice of Sunshine OG and get your day started.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream

