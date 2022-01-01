Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.



Lift your spirits and bring a little sunshine to your mornings, noons, and nights. Sunshine OG is a ctirusy sweet sativa, perfect for waking you up and boosting your creativity. This strain packs uplifting effects in a tasty, tropical package - enjoy a slice of Sunshine OG and get your day started.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy Sweet

Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream