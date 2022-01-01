About this product
Almora Solventless Live Rosin Concentrate is a single-origin, single-harvest rosin, brought to you by California's most trusted sun-grown flower brand. High quality cannabis buds are flash-frozen and bathed in ice water to gently separate trichome heads, delivering incredible terpene profiles and powerful cannabinoids for the truest expression of the flower.
Lift your spirits and bring a little sunshine to your mornings, noons, and nights. Sunshine OG is a ctirusy sweet sativa, perfect for waking you up and boosting your creativity. This strain packs uplifting effects in a tasty, tropical package - enjoy a slice of Sunshine OG and get your day started.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Earthy Sweet
Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Chemdawg and Sunshine Daydream
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
