Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available. We currently offer eighths and ounces of flower in a variety of sought-after strains.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price



-Natural, organic farming techniques



-Thoughtfully curated genetics



-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers



-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience



-Love and respect for the plant



Super Lemon Haze is a super boost to your day. This sativa is all energy, all the time, so make sure you’re not too tense before taking this one out for a spin. Once you get a taste of this sweet citrus companion, you’ll feeel a rush of creativity and happiness, with some fans even reporting a hint of arousal to spice things up.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Lemon, Sweet, Candy

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Aroused

Lineage: Cross between Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze

