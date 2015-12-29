About this product
Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.
Got a lot to do, but don’t want to stress out? Sweet Diesel is the personal assistant for you. This flower wakes your head up and kick-starts your creative thinking, all while keeping you focused and energized enough to keep on moving. Start your day with this energizing sativa, and enjoy the Sweet Diesel ride.
Taste Profile: Earthy, Gassy, Sour
Effect Profile: Alert, Energized, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush
About this strain
Sweet Diesel is an earthy cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Though this sativa is a member of the diesel family, its aroma is much lighter than typical diesels. Featuring a moderate fuel scent and earthy taste, Sweet Diesel is an easy strain for novice consumers. Like a true sativa, this strain provides a strong head-heavy sensation. Felt most in the face and eyes, this strain is great for easing stress and improving focus.
Sweet Diesel effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Creative
46% of people report feeling creative
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
