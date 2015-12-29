Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



Got a lot to do, but don’t want to stress out? Sweet Diesel is the personal assistant for you. This flower wakes your head up and kick-starts your creative thinking, all while keeping you focused and energized enough to keep on moving. Start your day with this energizing sativa, and enjoy the Sweet Diesel ride.



Taste Profile: Earthy, Gassy, Sour

Effect Profile: Alert, Energized, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush

