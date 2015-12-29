With Almora Pre-Rolls, you’re getting the same values that have driven Almora from the start: Genetics, Cultivation, Commitment, and Love. We love and respect each of our plants, and even provide airtight packaging for a safe journey from farm to customer.



Got a lot to do, but don’t want to stress out? Sweet Diesel is the personal assistant for you. This flower wakes your head up and kick-starts your creative thinking, all while keeping you focused and energized enough to keep on moving. Start your day with this energizing sativa, and enjoy the Sweet Diesel ride.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Earthy, Gassy, Sour

Effect Profile: Alert, Energized, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush

