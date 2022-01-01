From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



We combined Sweet Diesel and Blueberry Gas for a high octane treat you won’t forget. These gassy strains compliment each other with a mix of earth, berries, and fuel on the tongue - and the effects play well together, too. Breezy relaxation and alert, happy energy, all in one fast-hitting package? What’s not to like? Fill up your tank and get your day started.



Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid

Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Fuel

Effect Profile: Happy, Alert, Relaxed

Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Blueberry Gas: Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel