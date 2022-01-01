About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
We combined Sweet Diesel and Blueberry Gas for a high octane treat you won’t forget. These gassy strains compliment each other with a mix of earth, berries, and fuel on the tongue - and the effects play well together, too. Breezy relaxation and alert, happy energy, all in one fast-hitting package? What’s not to like? Fill up your tank and get your day started.
Strain Type: Sativa/Hybrid
Taste Profile: Earthy, Berries, Fuel
Effect Profile: Happy, Alert, Relaxed
Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Blueberry Gas: Blueberry, Chemdawg, and Sour Diesel
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
