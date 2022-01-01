From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



What’s better than a basket of berries? How about a basket of berries, and a dash of tangy energy to brighten the deal? We combined Sweet Diesel and Sour Berry to give you a sunny sativa/hybrid crossover that picks you up while mellowing you out. It’s a sweet and sour pick-me-up that’s great for any time you need to unwind (without getting too couchlocked).



Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Earthy

Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Relaxed

Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Sour Berry: Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel