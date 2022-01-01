About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
What’s better than a basket of berries? How about a basket of berries, and a dash of tangy energy to brighten the deal? We combined Sweet Diesel and Sour Berry to give you a sunny sativa/hybrid crossover that picks you up while mellowing you out. It’s a sweet and sour pick-me-up that’s great for any time you need to unwind (without getting too couchlocked).
Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Earthy
Effect Profile: Happy, Energized, Relaxed
Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Sour Berry: Purple Berry Kush and Sour Diesel
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
