About this product
From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.
Hold on tight, because this train isn’t stopping for anyone. We combined Sweet Diesel and Train Wreck to give you a boost you won’t forget - unless you enjoy a little too much. These two strains are both earthy and piney, so the combo just makes sense. Sweet Diesel also delivers a potent and uplifted state of mind, which goes great with Train Wreck’s hard-hitting euphoria and creativity. Buckle up and enjoy.
Taste Profile: Earth, Pine, Citrus
Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifted, Happy
Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Train Wreck: Mexican and Thai sativas with Afghan indica
About this brand
Almora
Our cannabis is grown in California’s finest coastal regions with ideal Mediterranean temperate climates, exceptional seasons, mild winters and plenty of sunshine. Our outdoor, sun-grown cultivation techniques reduce our energy and water consumption to minimize our carbon footprint.
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.
