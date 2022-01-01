From the brand that brought you the Naturally Better sun-grown California flower, Fusion by Almora is a pre-roll multipack that delivers high quality 100% Live Resin concentrate infused into familiar Almora high-potency pre-rolls, packaged in a convenient pocket-size 5-pack.



Hold on tight, because this train isn’t stopping for anyone. We combined Sweet Diesel and Train Wreck to give you a boost you won’t forget - unless you enjoy a little too much. These two strains are both earthy and piney, so the combo just makes sense. Sweet Diesel also delivers a potent and uplifted state of mind, which goes great with Train Wreck’s hard-hitting euphoria and creativity. Buckle up and enjoy.



Taste Profile: Earth, Pine, Citrus

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifted, Happy

Lineage: Sweet Diesel: Sour Diesel and OG Kush / Train Wreck: Mexican and Thai sativas with Afghan indica

