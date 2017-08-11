About this product
Sweet Kush is a tasty treat, smacking of citrus and sweetness and packing a high that’s social, creative, and downright relaxed. Starting at your head and working her way down, Sweet Kush is a potent reward for the experienced lemonhead. Daytime users take heed: Like all sweet desserts, Sweet Kush is best enjoyed before bed.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Citrus, Earthy
Effect Profile: Sociable, Giggly, Sedated
Lineage: Cross between Sweet Tooth and OG Kush
About this strain
Sweet Kush is the potent daughter of Sweet Tooth and OG Kush. Citrusy and sweet, Sweet Kush tastes just like a lemon drop candy. Combining the best of both cannabis types, this hybrid provides both head and body effects. After the first taste, consumers typically experience a cerebral sensation. A few minutes later, body effects begin to dominate, relaxing muscles and easing pain. Sweet Kush consumers may feel lazy and sedated, making this a good after work or nighttime strain. Novice cannabis consumers should exercise caution with this strain until they know how strongly it will affect them.
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.