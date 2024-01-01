Dive into the fresh, unrefined, and full-spectrum potency of Almora 100% Live Resin with the convenience and ease-of-use of an All-In-One vape. Intentionally curated to deliver those rich, full-bodied flavor profiles from fresh-frozen sun-grown whole flower (never shake or trim), grown locally in sun-drenched, California greenhouses. Our customized All-In-One is made specifically for our oils to provide an authentic, true-to-the-plant experience. Whether you're on-the-go or at home, we hope you find time to unwind, relax, and savor every moment, one puff at a time.
Sweet and Sour, also known as "Sweet 'N Sour" or "Sweet 'N Sour Diesel," is a potent sativa-dominant hybrid. A cross of Mexican Haze, Princess, Skunk #1, and Hawaiian Sativa, this strain delivers an immediate cerebral head high, offering uplifting energy, creative inspiration, and focus. Ideal for a leisurely day spent reading or gaming, Sweet and Sour is beloved for its versatile effects.
Strain Type: Sativa Taste Profile: Sweet, Sour, Diesel Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Focused Lineage: A cross of Mexican Haze, Princess, Skunk #1, and Hawaiian Sativa
About this strain
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.