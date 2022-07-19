About this product
-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price
-Natural, organic farming techniques
-Thoughtfully curated genetics
-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers
-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience
-Love and respect for the plant
Tahoe OG is a tasty and heavy-hitting slice of greenery, rare but worth the search. This phenotype of OG Kush packs plenty of earthy, lemony citrus, but also hints of pine and wood for a complex bouquet. The aroma and taste is plenty interesting, but chances are you won’t be able to stay awake long enough to meditate on it: Tahoe OG is likely to leave you knocked out and smiling.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Pine
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Euphoric, Hungry
Lineage: Phenotype of OG Kush
About this brand
We’re a family business driven by an undeniable love of the flower, and have made it our mission to share this love with as many people as possible. This is the spirit of Almora, and we are committed to radiating this love every day through our business and farming practices.