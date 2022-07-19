Almora makes high-quality, fresh, consistent cannabis for everyone who wants great weed. Almora cannabis is lovingly grown at our beautiful, bustling farms in California's finest agricultural regions, resulting in some of the highest-quality sun-grown California cannabis available.



-Excellent quality cannabis at an affordable price

-Natural, organic farming techniques

-Thoughtfully curated genetics

-Sun-grown, hand-trimmed flowers

-Airtight packaging after harvest for the freshest flower experience

-Love and respect for the plant



Tahoe OG is a tasty and heavy-hitting slice of greenery, rare but worth the search. This phenotype of OG Kush packs plenty of earthy, lemony citrus, but also hints of pine and wood for a complex bouquet. The aroma and taste is plenty interesting, but chances are you won’t be able to stay awake long enough to meditate on it: Tahoe OG is likely to leave you knocked out and smiling.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Earthy, Citrus, Pine

Effect Profile: Sleepy, Euphoric, Hungry

Lineage: Phenotype of OG Kush